Mariners' AJ Pollock: Not starting again Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
Pollock continues to not get playing time against right-handed pitching and will be out of the starting line for the fifth time in seven chances. Tommy La Stella lines up at DH and will hit seventh.
