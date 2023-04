Pollock is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Aside from a two-home run, five-RBI performance against the Angels on April 4, Pollock is 1-for-11 in the other five games he's appeared in this season. Pollock's slow start looks as though it may be starting to cost him playing time, as he'll be on the bench for a second straight game while Cooper Hummel replaces him as Seattle's designated hitter.