Pollock signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Mariners on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Pollock was below the league average as a hitter (92 wRC+) in 2022 for the first time since 2016. Even in a down year, he still crushed southpaws to the tune of a .286/.316/.619 slash line in 133 plate appearances. Pollock played double-digit games at each outfield spot last season, so his defensive versatility also appealed to Seattle. As things stand, Pollock should get close to everyday work to start his age-35 season, but he could transition to the short side of a platoon if he struggles again against righties.