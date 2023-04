Pollock is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rockies, Pollock will take a seat for the fourth time in six games. The Mariners have an everyday spot in the lineup up for grabs, but with a .125/.214/.375 slash line through 28 plate appearances on the season, Pollock hasn't made a compelling case to claim a regular role.