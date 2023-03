Pollock is out of the Mariners' starting lineup again Friday against the Guardians.

Pollock did not appear in Thursday's season opener and is on the bench again Friday, with Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez covering the outfield. Cooper Hummel is at DH and hitting eighth. Pollock still has fantasy-relevant skills at age 35, but he'll need to actually play to make them count.