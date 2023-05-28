Pollock (leg) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Pollock hasn't appeared in a game since Wednesday, when he tweaked his leg while attempting to a steal a base in a 6-1 win over the Athletics. He'll now be on the bench for a fourth consecutive contest, though the Mariners have faced right-handed starting pitchers in each of their three games with Pittsburgh. The righty-hitting Pollock has been filling a short-side platoon role of late, so he may not have started against Pittsburgh even if he was 100 percent healthy.