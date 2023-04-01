Pollock remains stuck on the bench for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Pollock appeared set to play at least fairly regularly this season after signing a one-year, $7 million deal in early January. Through three games, it doesn't look like that's the case. Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez have started from left to right across the outfield for three straight games, while the designated hitter starts have gone to Tommy La Stela twice and Cooper Hummel once. Pollock might have to wait until the Mariners face a lefty to get his first opportunity.