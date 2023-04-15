Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Pollock has played almost exclusively against left-handers this year, so with Ryan Feltner on the mound for Colorado he'll begin Saturday's contest on the bench. Tommy La Stella will be the designated hitter and bat eighth while the red-hot Jarred Kelenic hits sixth as the left fielder.
