site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-aj-pollock-returns-to-lineup-877466 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' AJ Pollock: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pollock (leg) is starting in left field and batting fifth Tuesday against the Yankees.
Pollock missed five games after tweaking his leg during a steal attempt Wednesday against the A's. Now healthy, he'll look to build on his 2-for-3 performance from his last game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read