Mariners' AJ Pollock: Sitting again Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pollock is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Pollock will sit for the second consecutive game after making four straight starts. Cal Raleigh will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Tom Murphy receives a start behind the plate.
