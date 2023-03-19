Pollock is hitting .143 (4-for-28) with a double, one walk and one run across 10 Cactus League games.

Pollock has struck out eight times as well, making for an inauspicious start to his Mariners tenure. The veteran outfielder mustered an underwhelming .245/.292/.389 slash line across 138 games during his lone White Sox campaign in 2022, but he demonstrated he still had plenty of pop in his bat by rapping out 41 extra-base hits across 527 plate appearances. Pollock is in line to see regular playing time between designated hitter duties and a rotational role in the outfield.