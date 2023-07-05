Pollock went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over San Francisco.

After going hitless in each of his last eight games (12 at-bats) Pollock collected a pair of hits, including a two-run homer off Jakob Junis in the eighth. The long ball marked his fifth of the campaign and snapped a dry spell of 25 games dating back to May 3. Though Pollock is still only slashing .167/.224/.325 through 125 plate appearances, Tuesday's outburst could be a sign of better things to come from the veteran outfielder.