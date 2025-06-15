Williamson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Miles Mastrobuoni will cover third base in the series finale while Williamson sits after starting each of the Mariners' last eight games. Williamson is batting a credible .256 over 50 games since earning a call-up from Triple-A Tacoma on April 13, but he isn't providing much in the way of fantasy juice. He's logged just one home run and two stolen bases, and both his run (25) and RBI (13) totals have been weighted down due to the fact that he typically bats eighth or ninth in the order.