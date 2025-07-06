default-cbs-image
Williamson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Miles Mastrobuoni will get the nod at third base while Williamson heads to the bench for the series finale. The rookie had started in each of the Mariners' previous five games, going 4-for-14 with three doubles, two walks, two runs and two RBI.

