Williamson went 2-for-6 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-4 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at third base and batting eighth, Williamson forced extras by leading off the seventh inning with a no-doubt shot to left field off Jose Berrios, tying the game at 3-3 and giving the 24-year-old his first career long ball. Williamson has started four of five games at the hot corner since receiving his first big-league promotion, batting .250 (5-for-20) with two RBI and four runs scored.