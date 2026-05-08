The Mariners activated Donovan (groin) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Donovan has been sidelined for nearly three weeks with a left groin strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after playing one rehab game. The 29-year-old was slashing .304/.437/.518 with three home runs and a 9:12 BB:K before getting hurt. Donovan will re-take third base for the Mariners, shifting Leo Rivas to a utility infielder role.