Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Returning from injured list Tuesday

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Friday that Donovan (groin) has been cleared to rejoin the Mariners but is not expected to be back until Tuesday against the Tigers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Although ready to return, Donovan will spend time with his family "but he's through his rehab. He feels good and ready to go," Hollander relayed Friday. Donovan's return is good news for the Mariners, whose infield depth took a hit after the team placed J.P. Crawford (wrist) on the 10-day injured list. Prior to landing on the 10-day IL in mid-May due to a left groin strain, Donovan was slashing .274/.386/.452 with one steal, three home runs and eight RBI over 101 plate appearances.