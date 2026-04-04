Donovan (groin) underwent imaging Saturday and remains day-to-day for the time being, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seattle's medical staff will go over the results of the imaging, at which point the team will have a better idea of the situation. Per Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com, manager Dan Wilson said Donovan was moving around well Saturday after the groin injury forced the second baseman from Friday's game. Donovan was off to a great start to begin his Mariners career, going 10-for-27 with two homers and a stolen base in eight games.