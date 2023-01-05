O'Keefe re-signed with the Mariners on a minor-league contract Monday.
He's presumably been given an invitation to big-league spring training. O'Keefe reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 29-year-old, seeing action in two games with the M's. He's likely to spend most of 2023 at Triple-A Tacoma again.
