Seattle selected O'Keefe's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

O'Keefe is 30 years old and has logged only four career plate appearances at the major-league level, but he was sporting an impressive .836 OPS with 22 home runs and 65 RBI through 86 games this season with Tacoma. He'll step in as the Mariners' new backup catcher as Tom Murphy (thumb) heads to the 10-day injured list.