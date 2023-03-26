The Mariners reassigned O'Keefe to minor-league camp Sunday.

O'Keefe made his big-league debut with Seattle at 29 years old in 2022, appearing in two games for the club. He was non-tendered after the season and brought back on a minor-league deal, but O'Keefe is unlikely to get another look in Seattle unless the team's catching depth is seriously tested in 2023.

More News