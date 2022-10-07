Flexen will not be an active member of the Mariners' opening roster for their Wild Card series against the Blue Jays, starting the series on their taxi squad.

Flexen will likely be unavailable to pitch in the series barring any injuries to the Mariners' pitching staff and bullpen. The right-hander finished the 2022 regular season with a 3.73 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 95 punchouts over 137.2 innings in 33 appearances, including 22 starts.