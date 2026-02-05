Mariners' Colt Emerson: Could need more seasoning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners could give Emerson more seasoning at Triple-A Tacoma following the acquisition of Brendan Donovan, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Emerson will compete with Cole Young for a spot in the Mariners' lineup, but Young is considered the heavy favorite for the second-base job entering camp. The 20-year-old Emerson reached Tacoma in 2025, finishing with a .285/.383/.458 batting line with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 130 games covering three levels of the minors. He should get an opportunity at some point during the 2026 campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Gets invite to MLB camp•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Will compete for Opening Day spot•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Set for Triple-A debut•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Bumped up to Double-A•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Adjustments paying off•
-
Mariners' Colt Emerson: Sent to minor-league camp•