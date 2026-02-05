The Mariners could give Emerson more seasoning at Triple-A Tacoma following the acquisition of Brendan Donovan, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Emerson will compete with Cole Young for a spot in the Mariners' lineup, but Young is considered the heavy favorite for the second-base job entering camp. The 20-year-old Emerson reached Tacoma in 2025, finishing with a .285/.383/.458 batting line with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 130 games covering three levels of the minors. He should get an opportunity at some point during the 2026 campaign.