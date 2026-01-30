The Mariners have extended Emerson an invitation to major-league camp during spring training.

Fellow top prospects Kade Anderson, Lazaro Montes and Ryan Sloan, among others, will join Emerson in big-league camp. Emerson has the best opportunity of all of them to break camp with the big club, as he is expected to be in the thick of the competition for the Mariners' third-base job. The 20-year-old slashed .285/.383/.458 with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 130 games covering three levels in the minors in 2025.