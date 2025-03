The Mariners reassigned Emerson to minor-league camp Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The 19-year-old Emerson went just 2-for-17 at the plate this spring but hit a home run and stole a couple bases. Arguably the team's top prospect, Emerson finished the 2024 season at High-A Everett and could head back there to start out the 2025 campaign.