Mariners' Colt Emerson: Swipes bag, drives in two

Emerson went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Emerson logged his first multi-hit effort since June 2 versus the Mets. The infield prospect has gotten steady playing time in June, but he hit just .205 (16-for-78) during the month. He's now batting .218 with a .749 OPS, seven home runs, two steals, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 37 contests. Emerson has a 32.6 percent strikeout rate, so he'll likely continue to struggle with hitting for average until he cuts down on the swing-and-miss issues.