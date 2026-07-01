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Mariners' Colt Emerson: Swipes bag, drives in two

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Emerson went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Emerson logged his first multi-hit effort since June 2 versus the Mets. The infield prospect has gotten steady playing time in June, but he hit just .205 (16-for-78) during the month. He's now batting .218 with a .749 OPS, seven home runs, two steals, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 37 contests. Emerson has a 32.6 percent strikeout rate, so he'll likely continue to struggle with hitting for average until he cuts down on the swing-and-miss issues.

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