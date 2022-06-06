Castillo (3-0) was credited with the win in an extra-inning victory over the Rangers on Sunday, allowing a hit and recording three strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

The veteran reliever extended his strong stretch of pitching with an ultra-sharp outing that saw him get 10 of his 14 offerings into the strike zone. Castillo has now strung together five straight scoreless appearances and accomplished the feat in seven of the last eight trips to the mound overall, with his last two outings also resulting in victories.