Castillo fired a scoreless ninth inning in a win over the Astros on Sunday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
The veteran right-hander posted his third scoreless appearance over four trips to the mound this season, with manager Scott Servais giving him some work after Castillo had been idle since Thursday. The 28-year-old has been victimized by a dearth of save opportunities thus far, but he's at least been sharp right from the beginning of the season and should eventually see the ninth-inning opportunities start to come.