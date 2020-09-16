The Mariners optioned Walton to their taxi squad Wednesday.
Walton will cede his spot on the 28-man active roster to J.P. Crawford (personal), who was reinstated from the bereavement list after missing the previous five games. Though he won't be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Giants, he'll remain on standby with the Mariners in San Francisco in case the team loses a player to the injured list. Walton started in three games while Crawford was away from the team, going 2-for-10 at the dish.
