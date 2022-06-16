The Mariners claimed Ellis off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle cleared room on the 40-man roster for Ellis by transferring outfielder Mitch Haniger (ankle) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Ellis saw action in six games at the big-league level with Arizona but has otherwise spent the majority of the campaign at Triple-A Reno, with whom he produced a .217/.369/.399 batting line over 179 plate appearances.