Mariners' Drew Ellis: Sent down to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Jun 29, 2022
11:27 am ET
Mariners optioned Ellis to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Ellis was dropped from the 26-man active roster to make room for first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana, whom the Mariners acquired from the Royals on Monday. During his three-day stay with Seattle, Ellis appeared in one game and went 1-for-3.
