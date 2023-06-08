Moore, just activated from a season-long stay on the injured list Tuesday, entered Wednesday's loss to the Padres as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and drew two walks while also scoring a run in his two plate appearances.

Moore swapped in for Eugenio Suarez at third base and subsequently came around to score Seattle's first run in the eighth, albeit after the Mariners were already down 10-0. The versatile utility asset should see fairly regular playing time moving forward considering his ability to fill in at every position except catcher.