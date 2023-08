Moore went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 victory over the Astros.

Moore launched his sixth and seventh long balls of 2023 Saturday, marking his first career multi-homer game. However, he struck out in his other two at-bats, increasing his strikeout rate to 37 percent on the year. Overall, the outing broke Moore out of a cold snap, as he entered the game 2-for-17 (.117) across his last six appearances.