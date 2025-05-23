Moore went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Astros.

This was Moore's first multi-hit effort since May 7, his second game back from a mild hip injury. Over the previous 11 contests, he went just 6-for-29 (.207) with a home run, four RBI and a 4:15 BB:K. The utility player still gets in the lineup a majority of the time, but his recent struggles at the plate could see his role reduced slightly until he turns things around. Moore has a .279/.339/.514 slash line with eight homers, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight stolen bases and two doubles across 124 plate appearances. While the hitting has been decent overall, he's had some struggles defensively -- his five errors this season already match his totals from each of the previous two years.