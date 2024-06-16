Moore will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Moore will pick up his fourth consecutive start in the infield since making his return from the paternity list Thursday. He'll likely serve as the Mariners' primary option at the keystone before moving into a utility role once Jorge Polanco (hamstring) is ready to come off the 10-day injured list.
