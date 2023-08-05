Moore went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Friday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Moore snapped an 0-for-7 skid with his second-inning blast. The utility man got the start in left field -- he's played there and at second base primarily there, though he's far from an everyday player. Moore sees a bit more than a short-side platoon role, challenging Josh Rojas and Jose Caballero at the keystone and Cade Marlowe in left. Moore is slashing .185/.279/.519 with five homers, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases through 61 plate appearances this year.