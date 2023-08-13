Moore (undisclosed) went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 1-0 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

The reason for Moore's absence Friday was not revealed, but he was back in action and played the full game at shortstop Saturday. The utility man is hitting .368 (.7-for-19) over 21 plate appearances in August, which has helped him earn semi-steady playing time. Overall, Moore has a .231/.315/.569 slash line with five home runs, two stolen bases, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored through 73 plate appearances this season.