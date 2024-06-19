Moore went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Guardians.

Moore extended Seattle's lead to 7-1 with a 402-foot blast off Cade Smith in the sixth inning, his seventh long ball of the year and first since May 21. The 31-year-old Moore had been slumping coming into Tuesday's contest, going 5-for-51 in his previous 16 games. Overall, he's slashing .210/.323/.409 with 23 RBI, 27 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 60 games in a utility role this season.