Moore went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Moore is 4-for-15 with a homer, two stolen bases and three RBI over four games since he returned from a hip strain. The utility player has been one of the Mariners' strongest hitters so far this season, racking up seven homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, seven steals and a .282/.330/.553 slash line through 27 contests. He's already over halfway to matching his career high in homers, which was in 2021 when he slugged 12 long balls in 126 games.