Moore isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Moore will step out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts across his last two games. His absence will allow Leo Rivas to start at the keystone and bat eighth.
More News
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Swats second homer•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Cracks first homer of 2025•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Past illness•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Removed from lineup with illness•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Appears ticketed for utility role•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Sluggish start in spring training•