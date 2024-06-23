Moore went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and two runs in a win over the Marlins on Saturday.

The Mariners gave Julio Rodriguez the night off, but Moore had no trouble helping make up for the slugger's absence by authoring one of four multi-hit efforts for Seattle. The pair of extra-base hits were right on brand for Moore, who's hit a double or better on 24 of his 42 knocks this season to put him just one XBH away from tying a career-best figure in that category.