Mariners' Dylan Moore: Logs 10th steal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore went 0-for-1 with one RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Astros.
Moore's playing time remains sparse, and rightfully so given his woeful work at the plate in limited opportunities. He's gone 2-for-44 over 27 games since the start of June -- his RBI in Saturday's contest was on a groundout that tied the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. A strong start to the year gave him regular playing time into May, but he's since settled in as a utility player with no clear path into the lineup. Moore is slashing just .208/.268/.387 with 10 steals, nine home runs, 19 RBI and 27 runs scored over 190 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Goes deep in rare start•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Sitting for third straight game•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Idle again Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Three-hit effort in Tuesday's win•