Moore went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

Moore's multi-hit tally was his first since July 24, with a 10-day stint on the injured list due to a back issue part of the reason for that extended gap. The veteran utility man has now gotten his average back over the Mendoza Line to .210, the highest it's been since June 14, thanks to having hit safely in three straight games. Meanwhile, his 14 stolen bases are the second-highest total of his career, and he remains within striking distance of eclipsing the 21 he swiped in 2021.