Moore will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

With Dominic Canzone tending to a bruised arm, Moore will draw a second straight start in right field, after he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss. The Mariners have faced left-handed starters Tuesday and Wednesday, so the right-handed-hitting Moore may have been included in the lineup more so for matchup reasons than due to any major concern about the health of the left-handed-hitting Canzone, who should see the bulk of the starts in right field versus right-handed pitching.