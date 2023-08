Moore went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

Moore is hitting .300 (15-for-50) with three home runs and two steals over 20 games in August while occupying a part-time role. The utilityman is up to four thefts in five attempts this year. He's batting .240 with an .862 OPS, seven homers, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored, five doubles and a triple over 109 plate appearances while providing cover all around the field.