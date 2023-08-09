Moore went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple, a walk and a run in a win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Moore came through with yet another of his trademark extra-base hits, lacing a three-bagger in the sixth that plated Tom Murphy with a key insurance run for the Mariners. The veteran utility man's bat is starting to show some signs of life after a dismal delayed start to the season, as he's 5-for-10 with two doubles, Tuesday's triple, a home run, two RBI and three runs over his last four games, a surge that's pushed his average (currently .217) over the Mendoza Line for the first time in 2023.