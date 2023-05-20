Moore (oblique) started at shortstop and played five innings in High-A Everett's loss to Spokane on Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a walk.

Moore will be working toward playing a full game on defense in coming days, but Thursday served as a good foundation for the resumption of his rehab assignment. The valued utility asset appears likely to make his regular-season debut at the big-league level at some point toward the beginning of June if all continues without setbacks during his time in the minors.