Moore is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Moore will get a breather for the day game after he had started in each of Seattle's last three contests while going 3-for-8 with a home run, a walk and two RBI. Miles Mastrobuoni will spell Moore at second base.
