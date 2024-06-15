Moore went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

One night after striking out four times in his return from a brief paternity leave, Moore made contact on all four plate appearances and followed his one hit with his 10th steal of the season. The veteran's swipe locked in his fifth double-digit tally in that category across six big-league seasons, but the knock was only his fifth across 38 plate appearances in June.