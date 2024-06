Moore went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Moore didn't log one of his trademark extra-base hits, but he still found a way to make an impact by working himself into scoring position after his fourth-inning single with the help of his ninth steal. The 31-year-old remains in a multi-game funk, however, as he's just 3-for-25 over the last seven contests, a span during which he's reached via a trio of singles, one walk and three hit-by-pitches.